MORRIS PATRICIA ANN

Age 86, of Ingram, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of 67 years to Lawrence C. Morris; dear mother of Judy (James) Adams and Linda (Gary) Recktenwald; grandmother of Larry (Jamie) Holmes and Chris (Jaclyn) Holmes; great-grandmother of Fiona, Cameron, Ariana, and Ty Holmes; also survived by her brothers, Jack Snyder and Robert (Carrie) Snyder and her late brother, Earl Snyder; also preceded in death by her parents, John and Leah Snyder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patricia was a longtime member and elder at the Ingram United Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-504-2000. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Additional visitation Friday 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Patricia's family would like to thank 365 Hospice and their staff and the staff at The Willows for the exceptional care given to their loving mother. Memorial contributions may be donated to the . Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.