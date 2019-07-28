Home

PATRICIA ANN (RAHUBA) MORRISON


1938 - 2019
Of Novi, MI, originally from Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 81. Pat was born on January 25, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA. Throughout her life, Pat lived in multiple locations until she moved to Michigan to be closer to family upon retirement. Pat was previously married to Robert (Bob) Morrison. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheri Morrison, Cynthia Morrison and Christina (Tina) Morrison; as well as two brothers, Al Rahuba (Christie) and Gil Rahuba (Judy).  She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher; her parents, Albert and Catherine; her sister, Helen Derda; and her brothers, Edward, Bernie, Syl, and Robert Rahuba. Pat was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-granddaughters. Her family and friends will always remember her as a talented storyteller who enjoyed captivating a room. She loved the ocean, learning about history, writing poetry, nurturing her beautiful plants, and caring for her many furry friends throughout the years. Pat requested, in lieu of a service, that family and friends say a prayer, offer a mass, share a memory or raise a glass to honor her lifetime. She will be buried with her parents at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
