PATRICIA ANN (BERTERA) SOKOL

PATRICIA ANN (BERTERA) SOKOL Obituary
SOKOL PATRICIA ANN (BERTERA)

Of West Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 77. Originally from Churchill Pennsylvania, her family and husband owned and operated the Holiday House in Monroeville. The Holiday House was the number one nightclub in the area for many years and hosted stars from Tony Bennett to The Temptations. She loved her family more than anything and is survived by husband, Bert Sokol of 59 years; son, John Sokol; son, Michael and wife, Sarah Sokol; and two granddaughters, Kristi and Sophia Sokol. Please join us to celebrate her life at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 310 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. A gathering will be held immediately after at Flagler Pointe, 1801 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
