COSENTINO PATRICIA ANN "PAT" "TISH"

A lifelong resident of Castle Shannon, on July 18, 2019, at the age of 76. Pat was born in Pittsburgh to the late John and Louise (Cil) Crogan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Cosentino. Pat was employed for many years by the Laurel Financial Group, from where she retired last year. She loved her work and considered her coworkers to be like family. Pat loved Pittsburgh, and was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was an enthusiastic card player, and was always up for a game of pinochle, especially with her grandsons. She also loved to read, and was a regular visitor to the Mount Lebanon Library, where she participated in a book club. One of Pat's favorite things to do was dine out. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Pat is survived by her son, Tony (Kate) Cosentino; daughter, Angela (Ron) Kirk; brother, Jack (Bonnie) Crogan; and grandsons, Nicholas Bronder, Jacob Bronder and Matthew Cosentino. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Pat's life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Baldwin Community United Methodist Church, 5001 Baptist Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BCUMC Food Pantry, 5001 Baptist Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.