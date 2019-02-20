|
|
VENTURELLA PATRICIA ANN (ACQUAVIVA)
Age 69, of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Amazing woman and friend. Beloved mother of Mark (Lori) Venturella; grandmother of Giavonna, Kristina, Marissa, Anthony, and Angelo Venturella; great-grandmother of Donna and Dante Scarpine and Aliva Taormina; sister of Nicholas, Dennis, and Mary Acquaviva. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019