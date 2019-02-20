Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA VENTURELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN (ACQUAVIVA) VENTURELLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA ANN (ACQUAVIVA) VENTURELLA Obituary
VENTURELLA PATRICIA ANN (ACQUAVIVA)

Age 69, of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Amazing woman and friend. Beloved mother of Mark (Lori) Venturella; grandmother of Giavonna, Kristina, Marissa, Anthony, and Angelo Venturella; great-grandmother of Donna and Dante Scarpine and Aliva Taormina; sister of Nicholas, Dennis, and Mary Acquaviva. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now