WINTERS PATRICIA ANN (LUTHERAN)

Of Munhall, died on February 8, 2019, age 77. She was a devoted wife to James Albert Winters; daughter to Elizabeth D. and Michael W. Lutheran; sister to Betty Lutheran Spadafore; step-mother to Kathy (Bann), Jim, and Sean; and survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, and step-grandchildren. Pat, or "Patsy" to some of her family, was remarkably and unfailingly kind and generous; always optimistic; and, despite serious medical issues later in life, had an indefatigable spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at St. Therese Church in Munhall, and she was interred at Belle Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum, next to her beloved sister. Arrangements are under the direction of H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where condolences may be offered at

brandtfuneralhome.com.