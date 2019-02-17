Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
PATRICIA WINTERS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA WINTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN (LUTHERAN) WINTERS


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PATRICIA ANN (LUTHERAN) WINTERS Obituary
WINTERS PATRICIA ANN (LUTHERAN)

Of Munhall, died on February 8, 2019, age 77. She was a devoted wife to James Albert Winters; daughter to Elizabeth D. and Michael W. Lutheran; sister to Betty Lutheran Spadafore; step-mother to Kathy (Bann), Jim, and Sean; and survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, and step-grandchildren. Pat, or "Patsy" to some of her family, was remarkably and unfailingly kind and generous; always optimistic; and, despite serious medical issues later in life, had an indefatigable spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at St. Therese Church in Munhall, and she was interred at Belle Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum, next to her beloved sister. Arrangements are under the direction of H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where condolences may be offered at


brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now