PATRICIA ANNE BLAIR

PATRICIA ANNE BLAIR Obituary
BLAIR PATRICIA ANNE

Our precious "Patti" transitioned from Earth to Glory on Monday, July 8, 2019. Survived by sisters and brothers, Loretta Johnson-Sandidge, Alvin Johnson, McKinley Blair, William Blair (Anita), Cherylie Blair-Fuller (William), Marie Blair-Adams (David), Janet Blair-Raible (Albert); niece, Roxianne Michelle Blair; daughter, Joi; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Sunday, July 14th at 4 p.m.-8 p.m. SPRIGGS & WATSONS. Celebration, Monday, July 15th at 11 a.m. SPRIGGS & WATSON, Bennett Street, Homewood, PA, Luncheon Cabaret Banquet Hall , 7928 Frankstown Avenue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 13, 2019
