Age 89, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, formerly of Dormont. Wife of the late George L. Aul, II and Joseph P. Barsotti; loving mother of Joy Carr (the late Rodney), Joseph Barsotti (Ruth), Allyson McCurry, Ruth Barsotti (Joseph), Crystal Abbondanza (Flavio), Patricia Bouvy (Ron), Robert Barsotti, Cynthia Mastroianni (Samuel), George Aul, Michael Barsotti (Sara), Fred Aul (Sarah), Paul Barsotti (Christine) and Mark Aul (Kimberly); loving grandmother of the late Jessica and survived by her grandchildren, Kevin, Jeanette, Erica, Renee, Kathryn, Samantha, Adam, Sophia, Joseph, Ziva, Lauren, Maxwell, Victoria, Riley, Luke, Kurt, Helena, Alexander and Nicholas; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and preceded by five siblings. Family and friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, 15210. Funeral Prayer on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in Holy Apostle's Parish, St. Basil Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. There was never anyone that she met that did not love her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Animal Shelter of one's choice. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.