Age 84, of White Oak, died March 12, 2019. She was born in Braddock on May 20, 1934 and is the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Ida M. Feeney Gilkey. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Duquesne University and worked for over 20 years as the school librarian for St. Angela Merici School in White Oak. She loved reading books, was a member of St. Angela Merici Church, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by children, James (Sheri) Barth of Houston, TX; David (Peggy) Barth of Houston, TX; Kathleen (Paul) Ingram of White Oak; grandchildren, Megan Barth; Jennifer (Carmine) Colavecchia; Kristina Barth; and Michael (Lisa) Barth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert J. Barth in 2014. Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow. Remembrances may be made to the Carnegie Library of McKeesport, 1507 Library St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or to a library of your choice. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

