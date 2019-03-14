Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (GILKEY) BARTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA (GILKEY) BARTH Obituary
BARTH PATRICIA (GILKEY)

Age 84, of White Oak, died March 12, 2019.  She was born in Braddock on May 20, 1934 and is the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Ida M. Feeney Gilkey. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Duquesne University and worked for over 20 years as the school librarian for St. Angela Merici School in White Oak. She loved reading books, was a member of St. Angela Merici Church, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by children, James (Sheri) Barth of Houston, TX; David (Peggy) Barth of Houston, TX; Kathleen (Paul) Ingram of White Oak; grandchildren, Megan Barth; Jennifer (Carmine) Colavecchia; Kristina Barth; and Michael (Lisa) Barth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert J. Barth in 2014. Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow. Remembrances may be made to the Carnegie Library of McKeesport, 1507 Library St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or to a library of your choice. To share a memory or condolence, visit:


strifflerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now