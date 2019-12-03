Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PATRICIA (HOUSE) BLOCKINGER

BLOCKINGER PATRICIA (HOUSE)

Today we lost our Mom and now she is at peace alongside her devoted husband, Jim. Her smile could light up a room. Her laugh we will never forget. Through the years she was a bowler, soccer mom, best friend, secretary and #1 gal at J R Blockinger Company. Mom loved all sports and was a huge fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. She never missed a game and would yell loudly when they scored, struck out, dropped a pass or lost the puck. She was the treasured daughter of the late Howard and Claire House; devoted mother to Lori (Wally) Ference and Rick (Michele) Blockinger; best Gammie to Cal, Clay, James, Jenna Kristine; dearly missed by her nieces, Debbie and Cyndee, sister-in-law, Nancee and many cousins and lifelong friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Services and Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
