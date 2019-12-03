|
BLOCKINGER PATRICIA (HOUSE)
Today we lost our Mom and now she is at peace alongside her devoted husband, Jim. Her smile could light up a room. Her laugh we will never forget. Through the years she was a bowler, soccer mom, best friend, secretary and #1 gal at J R Blockinger Company. Mom loved all sports and was a huge fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. She never missed a game and would yell loudly when they scored, struck out, dropped a pass or lost the puck. She was the treasured daughter of the late Howard and Claire House; devoted mother to Lori (Wally) Ference and Rick (Michele) Blockinger; best Gammie to Cal, Clay, James, Jenna Kristine; dearly missed by her nieces, Debbie and Cyndee, sister-in-law, Nancee and many cousins and lifelong friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Services and Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please add or view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com
