BOYLE PATRICIA "PATTY ANN"

Age 76, of Plum, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born in McKeesport to the late John Shanley Boyle and Caroline Finnegan Boyle. Patricia was a loving mother to Deen Shanley Blash (Kelley) and Erin Petit (Blake) and adoring grandmother to Elise, Lydia, Zachary and Addison Blash and Edward Petit. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter's High School in McKeesport and then the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She also received a Bachelor's Degree in Science with a major in Health Arts from the University of St. Francis in 1998. Patricia was a Registered Nurse and longtime employee of Forbes Hospital in Monroeville in the Case Management Department. Due to the current health situation, there will be no visitation or service. Memorial donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com