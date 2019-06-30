MAHR PATRICIA BRAMBLE

Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 23, 1935 to the late Johnson and Ann Bramble in Baden PA. She attended Ambridge High School, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Patty worked as a secretary at HH Robertson in Pittsburgh and was a longtime volunteer at Children's Hospital. She was also an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. She married her husband Buz at Heinz Chapel on December 28, 1963. Patty is survived by her devoted husband, "Buz" (Harry J.); and their two loving sons, Eric, and his wife Tracey, and their children, Jack, Catherine, and Anna, of Great Falls, VA, David, and his wife Cindy, and their two sons, Michael and Ian, of Wellesley, MA; sisters, Sally Bramble and Rachel Bird. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org. Please add or view tributes at beinhauer.com.