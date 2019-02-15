BUTRYM PATRICIA

A long time resident of Pleasant Hills, died Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in 1932, Pat began by receiving her nursing education at McKeesport Hospital, and continued her education ultimately receiving her PHD in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. She worked for Children's Hospital as an ICU pediatric nurse until her retirement. Pat loved being a member of St. Elizabeth Church, and was a weekly attendee at Bible Study and their Adult Education classes. She also made frequent donations and was generous to the local community. She loved being with her family, sewing, and her crochet and needlework was adored by all who knew her. The brightness of her smile will be missed most of all. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Butrym) Coughlin of Fort Wayne Indiana, Scott Butrym of Pleasant Hills, and Sandy (Butrym) Boyer of Canonsburg. Also survived by her grandchildren who brought her great joy in her later years, Kelly, Tracy and Kerry Coughlin of Fort Wayne, and Scott's daughter, Laurel. Guests will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9-11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Elizabeth Church of Hungary, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to:

