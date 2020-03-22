PATRICIA C. "PAT" KLINGMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA C. "PAT" KLINGMAN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

KLINGMAN PATRICIA "PAT" C.

Age 83, of Shaler Twp., after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 30 years to Jackson, Jr.; loving mother of Angela McCuiston, Crystal McCuiston, and Mark McCuiston; proud grandmother of Ashley, Jacob, Zachery, Patrick, Harrison, and AnnaBella; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Pierson, and Mary Kent; sister of Dave Rumbaugh. Visitation and services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. 
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.