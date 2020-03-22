Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA KLINGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA C. "PAT" KLINGMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA C. "PAT" KLINGMAN Obituary
KLINGMAN PATRICIA "PAT" C.

Age 83, of Shaler Twp., after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 30 years to Jackson, Jr.; loving mother of Angela McCuiston, Crystal McCuiston, and Mark McCuiston; proud grandmother of Ashley, Jacob, Zachery, Patrick, Harrison, and AnnaBella; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Pierson, and Mary Kent; sister of Dave Rumbaugh. Visitation and services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now