KLINGMAN PATRICIA "PAT" C.
Age 83, of Shaler Twp., after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 30 years to Jackson, Jr.; loving mother of Angela McCuiston, Crystal McCuiston, and Mark McCuiston; proud grandmother of Ashley, Jacob, Zachery, Patrick, Harrison, and AnnaBella; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Pierson, and Mary Kent; sister of Dave Rumbaugh. Visitation and services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020