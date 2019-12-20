|
|
MOORE PATRICIA C. (DUNLAP)
Age 87, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, of Braddock Hills. Wife of the late Charles W. Moore, Jr.; loving mother of Suzanne Bush (Alan), Patricia Moore (Brian Nagle); dear grandmother of Dannielle and Kristin; also great-grandmother of Karter and Katie. Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends received Sunday 12 noon until 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the Funeral Home, Monday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptist Homes 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019