Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA C. (DUNLAP) MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA C. (DUNLAP) MOORE Obituary
MOORE PATRICIA C. (DUNLAP)

Age 87, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, of Braddock Hills. Wife of the late Charles W. Moore, Jr.; loving mother of Suzanne Bush (Alan), Patricia Moore (Brian Nagle); dear grandmother of Dannielle and Kristin; also great-grandmother of Karter and Katie. Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends received Sunday 12 noon until 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the Funeral Home, Monday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptist Homes 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -