George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
Wexford, PA
PATRICIA C. (LAMNECK) PFENDLER

PATRICIA C. (LAMNECK) PFENDLER Obituary
PFENDLER PATRICIA C. (LAMNECK)

Age 88, of Ingomar, on Saturday, December 7, 2019;  wife of the late Richard J. "Dick" Pfendler; loving mother of Daniel, Douglas, Dale, Debbie, Dean, Diane and the late David; sister of Bill, Ronald and Martin Lamneck and the late Roberta Noonan; also survived by 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.  Family and friends received THURSDAY 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC, 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford.  Funeral mass Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford.  If desired, the family suggests memorials to Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, c/o Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd, Cabot Pa 16023

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019
