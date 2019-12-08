|
PFENDLER PATRICIA C. (LAMNECK)
Age 88, of Ingomar, on Saturday, December 7, 2019; wife of the late Richard J. "Dick" Pfendler; loving mother of Daniel, Douglas, Dale, Debbie, Dean, Diane and the late David; sister of Bill, Ronald and Martin Lamneck and the late Roberta Noonan; also survived by 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends received THURSDAY 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC, 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford. Funeral mass Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. If desired, the family suggests memorials to Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, c/o Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd, Cabot Pa 16023
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019