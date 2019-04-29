|
CLANCY PATRICIA "PATTI C"
Age 64, of Pgh., passed away on April 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Jasper and Otha Mae Clancy; mother of Trina Pollard, Melva (William) Williams, Danielle (Michael) Keyes, Earlene Clancy, and the late Phillip Clancy; sister of Elnora Clancy, Marilyn Clancy, and the late Loretta Coleman, Delores Johnson, Earl, Melvin, and Donald Clancy; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019