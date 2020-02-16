|
|
HARE PATRICIA COLDITZ
Resident of Upper St. Clair, PA from 1952 until 2013, when she moved to Wilmington, NC. She was born in Petoskey, MI, March 27, 1930, a daughter of John S. and June R. Cole. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Hare and the late Harry W. Colditz; mother of Patricia Hartz (Steven) of Wilmington, NC, Julie Morrow (Gary) of Wilmington, NC and Steven Colditz (Deborah) of Upper St. Clair; grandmother of Eric and Adam (Cameo) Hartz, Heidi Brown, Benjamin and Jonathan Morrow, and Robert (Kaitlyn), Christopher and Bradley Colditz; great-grandmother of Kayden McCubbins and Vivian and Quinn Hartz; stepmother of Frank D. Hare (Kathy) of Piney Flats, TN, Timothy Hare of Easton, PA, Thomas Hare (Noreen) of Bethel Park, John Hare of Newtown, PA and the late Patricia Carter; step-grandmother of nine and step-great-grandmother of thirteen; sister of Diane Masterson of Evansville, IN, and the late Alan Cole of St. Clair Shores, MI; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patricia was involved in running Colditz Hardware on Mt. Washington and Scott Township for 30 years and Iron Horse Hobby Shop in Scott Township for 30 years. She was a member of Upper St. Clair Coterie since it began in 1962 and a member of the Train Collectors Association since 1978. Family and friends are welcome from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Beinhauer. Interment to follow at Castleview Memorial Gardens (everyone meet at the cemetery). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Good Shepherd Center, 811 Martin St., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020