PATRICIA (WILSON) DIXON

PATRICIA (WILSON) DIXON Obituary
DIXON PATRICIA (WILSON)

Age 92, formerly of Westwood, peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Francis A. Dixon; loving mother of Michael (Kathleen) Dixon, Patrick Dixon, Anne-Marie (Paul) Shields, Timothy (Angela) Dixon and Maureen (Frank) Treu; dear grandmother of Sean (Crystal), Timothy (Ashley), James (Katah), Joseph (Courtney), Grace, Nicholas, Michael and Megan; great-grandmother of Cullen, Luke, Perrie, Maureen and Joy. Family and friends received 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. 


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
