Age 89, of Mount Lebanon, peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Maxwell; devoted mother of Lynne F. Maxwell (Nina Beyer) of Bryn Mawr, PA, Stephen J. Maxwell (Cindy) of Mars, PA and Raymond J. Maxwell (Cindy) of Clinton, PA; loving grandmother of Katie (Zach) Radcliff, Sean, Michael, Mary, Megan and Kyle Maxwell; great-grandmother of Maxwell and Johanna; sister of the late Kathleen Wilkinson; also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Mrs. Maxwell was a teacher with Keystone Oaks School District for almost 30 years. She was one of the founders and a volunteer at Scott Township Public Library. In addition, she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and CASA of Allegheny County. The family would like to thank the staff at Asbury Heights for the care and compassion they provided Pat. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Saturday morning at 11:30. Interment will be Private. If desired, memorials may be made to Friends of Scott Township Library, 301 Lindsay Road, Scott Township, PA 15106. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com