HAMILTON PATRICIA H.
Passed on Sunday, January 12, 2020, two days before her 94th birthday, of Forest Hills. Loving mother of David Hamilton (Dori) of Cincinnati and Laurel Braunstein (Dan) of Seaford, DE; cherished grandmother of Jamie Hamilton (Norman Kim), Jacob Braunstein (Jennie), and Seth Braunstein; great-grandmother of Anna, Norah, Rakhee, Asha, and Max; sister of Janice Zetz of Grand Prairie, TX. Patricia was the inseparable companion of 20 years of Richard Bucklew and wife of Clarence A. Hamilton who preceded her in death in 1989. Longtime member and supporter of South Avenue United Methodist Church. She loved books, music, going to shows and playing the organ, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11am. Patricia's family suggests memorial gifts to South Avenue United Methodist Church, 733 South Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15221.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020