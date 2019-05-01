Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Age 79, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home. Daughter of the late Ralph and Violet Vento; beloved wife for 60 years of Robert M. Russ; loving mother of Rhonda Russ, Carol Stefancis, Bobbi Jo Russ, and the late Robin Lynn McKown; grandmother of Robert, Sean (Cassie), and Haley; great-grandmother of Malcolm, Tessa, Griffin, Carra, Daniela, and Grayson; sister of the late Eugene Ward. Patricia worked as an Iron Worker for ten years and will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Light of Life, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
