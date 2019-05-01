RUSS PATRICIA H.

Age 79, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home. Daughter of the late Ralph and Violet Vento; beloved wife for 60 years of Robert M. Russ; loving mother of Rhonda Russ, Carol Stefancis, Bobbi Jo Russ, and the late Robin Lynn McKown; grandmother of Robert, Sean (Cassie), and Haley; great-grandmother of Malcolm, Tessa, Griffin, Carra, Daniela, and Grayson; sister of the late Eugene Ward. Patricia worked as an Iron Worker for ten years and will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Light of Life, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.