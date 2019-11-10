|
HAMMOND PATRICIA
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Patricia Hammond, 67, of Dravosburg, PA; daughter of Thelma Hammond; mother of Patrick Hammond and Erin Floyd; sister of Denise Hammond; also survived by one grandchild, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 11, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Closing prayer and interment at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019