Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
PATRICIA HAMMOND

PATRICIA HAMMOND Obituary
HAMMOND PATRICIA

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Patricia Hammond, 67, of Dravosburg, PA; daughter of Thelma Hammond; mother of Patrick Hammond and Erin Floyd; sister of Denise Hammond; also survived by one grandchild, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 11, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Closing prayer and interment at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
