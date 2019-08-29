|
HOWELL PATRICIA
Age 86, of Bridgeville, on August 26, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Dorothy (Kelly) and Glen Summers; loving and devoted mother of the late Charlene Howell. Patricia was loved by her family, including numerous cousins. Family and friends received on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019