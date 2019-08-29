Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
a Blessing Service
WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
PATRICIA HOWELL Obituary
HOWELL PATRICIA

Age 86, of Bridgeville, on August 26, 2019.  Cherished daughter of the late Dorothy (Kelly) and Glen Summers; loving and devoted mother of the late Charlene Howell.  Patricia was loved by her family, including numerous cousins.  Family and friends received on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
