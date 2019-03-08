Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HUEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA HUEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA HUEY Obituary
HUEY PATRICIA

Age 68, of Burgettstown, PA, formerly of Homestead, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 5, 2019. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and watching her grandchildren play sports. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, David L. Huey; her children, Derrick Huey and Shelly (Eugene) Short; grandchildren Ryan Huey and Adrian Short, siblings Robert Brady, Laura Lou Swires, and Dean Brady; as well as many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth I. and William J. Brady. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 2 p.m. in the funeral home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now