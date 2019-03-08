HUEY PATRICIA

Age 68, of Burgettstown, PA, formerly of Homestead, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 5, 2019. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and watching her grandchildren play sports. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, David L. Huey; her children, Derrick Huey and Shelly (Eugene) Short; grandchildren Ryan Huey and Adrian Short, siblings Robert Brady, Laura Lou Swires, and Dean Brady; as well as many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth I. and William J. Brady. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 2 p.m. in the funeral home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

