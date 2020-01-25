Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Parish
PATRICIA IGNELZI

IGNELZI PATRICIA

Mrs. Patricia "Pat/Noni" Ignelzi (née Knapp) died peacefully on January 24, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA at the age of 94. Pat is survived by her husband, Armand "Buster"; four children, Noreene, Philip (Marianne), Sharon Ham (James), and Armand (Sarah); her ten grandchildren, Arthur Antram (Kim), Matthew Antram (Patricia), Sarah Baney (Derrick), Kirsten Ham, Alaina, Maria, Morgan Ham, Armand, Brittan Ham, and Greta; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Marks and Millie Antram. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Anthony "Fatty" Knapp; Aunt Margaret Neel, and children Charlotte and Ronald. Charlotte, her first child died at the age of 10 months and Ronald her second child died at the age of 9 months. It was Pat's strong, abiding Catholic faith which allowed her to bear the cross of the loss of her first two children. Pat was born on May 16, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Josephine and Anthony "Fatty" Knapp. She married her high school sweetheart Armand "Buster", a World War II Veteran and plumber. Married on January 14,1947 they recently celebrated 73 years of marriage. Viewing is scheduled Monday & Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC, 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237.  Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Parish.  All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to via the Patricia J. Ignelzi Memorial Fund at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
