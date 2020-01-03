|
GLESSNER PATRICIA "PAT" J. (MOLL)
Age 89, of Ross Township, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick S. Glessner; mother of William A. Glessner, Susan J. Glessner (G. Scott Butler), and Katherine J. Graham (James E.); grandmother of Jack and Carly Graham; sister of the late Robert W. Moll. Family will welcome friends in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 on Friday, January 3 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, January 4 from 10-11 a.m. Service will follow visitation on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Pat retired from Passavant Hospital in 1992 as the Assistant Director of Nursing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was active in her church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020