Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GLESSNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA J. "PAT" (MOLL) GLESSNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA J. "PAT" (MOLL) GLESSNER Obituary
GLESSNER PATRICIA "PAT" J. (MOLL)

Age 89, of Ross Township, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick S. Glessner; mother of William A. Glessner, Susan J. Glessner (G. Scott Butler), and Katherine J. Graham (James E.); grandmother of Jack and Carly Graham; sister of the late Robert W. Moll. Family will welcome friends in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 on Friday, January 3 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, January 4 from 10-11 a.m. Service will follow visitation on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Pat retired from Passavant Hospital in 1992 as the Assistant Director of Nursing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was active in her church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -