Committal
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Canonsburg, PA
PATRICIA J. HOBBS

Age 80, Johnstown formerly of Pittsburgh. Passed away November 13, 2019. Born November 29, 1938 in Pittsburgh; daughter of George and Lenora (McNally) Hobbs. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ron Hobbs. Survived by sister-in-law, Emmie Hobbs; favorite niece, Connie Hobbs and her fiancé, Michael Holtz; nephew, Ron Hobbs married to Kellie; special cousin, Sally Douglas married to Dale; and several cousins. Patsy retired from Bell Telephone with over 30 years of service. She was an animal lover. A private funeral service will be held in Johnstown. However, a public committal service will be at 1:00 Monday at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Canonsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice. www.hendersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
