Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
PATRICIA J. HUTCHISON

PATRICIA J. HUTCHISON Obituary
HUTCHISON PATRICIA J.

Age 54, of Pittsburgh, born in Warren, OH grew up in Champion, OH she attended the Champion, OH School System and then graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburgh. Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Wife of Patrick Guidice; daughter of Howard and Ellie Hutchison and Joanna Hutchison. Sister of Brian Hutchison; also many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, 6-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Patricia enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, camping and loved her pets, especially her dog, Levi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ww5.komen.org


www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
