Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Third Presbyterian Church
Fifth and Negley Avenues
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA KLINGENSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA J. KLINGENSMITH


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA J. KLINGENSMITH Obituary
KLINGENSMITH PATRICIA J.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, Patricia J. Klingensmith. Born March 29, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of late Dr. Meade and Helen Wiant, and sister to the late William Wiant. She was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Charles and Eva Jane Snyder of Greensburg, PA. Patricia was beloved wife of the late James Klingensmith for 55 years. She is survived by her three children, James Meade (and Linda) Klingensmith, Patricia Jane Klingensmith, Jr., William Charles (and Julie Newman) Klingensmith; and four grandchildren, Dr. Katherine Klingensmith (and Robert Waxlax), Meade Klingensmith, Jacob Klingensmith, and Benjamin Klingensmith. Patricia graduated from Peabody High School at the age of 16 and went on to the University of Pittsburgh to earn the following degrees: BA in History, MA in English, and a MLIS in Library and Information Science. She was a member of the Zita Tau Alpha Sorority and a College Club of Pittsburgh for 80 years. Patricia was a Professor in the School of Library and Information Science at the University of Pittsburgh and lectured in California, Chicago, New York City, London and Copenhagen. Patricia was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Her love of books led her to become a book reviewer. She was also an avid Bridge player. She loved to travel with her daughter on yearly cruises. All her life, she and her family vacationed in the summer months in Chautauqua, NY. She also served on the Board of Trustees for the Chautauqua Institution. Patricia had a productive, full life which included many wonderful friends and a loving family whom she cherished. Special thanks go to her caregivers, Vernie McCandless and Madeline King; and to family friend, Edna Cavalcante. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Third Presbyterian Church (Fifth and Negley Avenues) at 11 a.m. Contributions in the memory of Patricia Klingensmith may be given to the Third Presbyterian Church or the Chautauqua Institution.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now