KLINGENSMITH PATRICIA J.
On Monday, December 30, 2019, Patricia J. Klingensmith. Born March 29, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of late Dr. Meade and Helen Wiant, and sister to the late William Wiant. She was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Charles and Eva Jane Snyder of Greensburg, PA. Patricia was beloved wife of the late James Klingensmith for 55 years. She is survived by her three children, James Meade (and Linda) Klingensmith, Patricia Jane Klingensmith, Jr., William Charles (and Julie Newman) Klingensmith; and four grandchildren, Dr. Katherine Klingensmith (and Robert Waxlax), Meade Klingensmith, Jacob Klingensmith, and Benjamin Klingensmith. Patricia graduated from Peabody High School at the age of 16 and went on to the University of Pittsburgh to earn the following degrees: BA in History, MA in English, and a MLIS in Library and Information Science. She was a member of the Zita Tau Alpha Sorority and a College Club of Pittsburgh for 80 years. Patricia was a Professor in the School of Library and Information Science at the University of Pittsburgh and lectured in California, Chicago, New York City, London and Copenhagen. Patricia was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Her love of books led her to become a book reviewer. She was also an avid Bridge player. She loved to travel with her daughter on yearly cruises. All her life, she and her family vacationed in the summer months in Chautauqua, NY. She also served on the Board of Trustees for the Chautauqua Institution. Patricia had a productive, full life which included many wonderful friends and a loving family whom she cherished. Special thanks go to her caregivers, Vernie McCandless and Madeline King; and to family friend, Edna Cavalcante. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Third Presbyterian Church (Fifth and Negley Avenues) at 11 a.m. Contributions in the memory of Patricia Klingensmith may be given to the Third Presbyterian Church or the Chautauqua Institution.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020