SCHLICHT PATRICIA J. "PATTY"

Age 68, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home, with family by her side. Throughout her life, Patty was proud of being a nurse, a Democrat, and an alumna of Duquesne University. Most of all, however, Patty was proud to be a mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful wife, mother, role model, and friend. Patty is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joseph Quinn; three sons, Michael (Kerri), James (Ashley), and John; two twin grandsons, Connor and Finnegan; she was the loving and devoted sister of George, Georgeanne, Peggy Creehan, John (Jill), and the late Michael and Theresa (survived by Dr. Curt Waligura); also survived by dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patty grew up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where she attended McKeesport High School. She also attended and graduated from Duquesne University and St. Francis University. She held various positions as a Registered Nurse, most recently with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Patty was active in alumni affairs at Duquesne University, particularly with the School of Nursing. She was a loving and generous wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be missed. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside, on Wednesday, April 10, from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Patty and the family request that donations be made to the Patricia Schlicht Endowed Scholarship at Duquesne University. Condolences may be left at mccabebrothers.com.