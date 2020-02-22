|
SMITH PATRICIA J. (GARDINER)
Age 73, of Wilkinsburg, on Feb. 17, 2020 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Mark Bechtold; loving mother of Marlene E. (Edward) Gates; sister of the late Nancy (John) Hamill; daughter of the late Edward and Mary Gardiner; aunt of Susan (George) Kinsella of Cincinnati, OH, John Hamill of Marietta, GA and Brian Hamill of Warren, OH; great aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in Mt. Lebanon, ultimately receiving her degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She began her working career with the Clark Candy factory until she finished her education and was hired by the University of Pittsburgh where she retired from the department of Pharmacology. She was an avid pens fan, loved to travel, enjoyed art, the Phipps Conservatory, the Aviary and the many museums she visited. In her free time she loved the many years of cat sitting as well as enjoying her own cats. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkinsburg. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020