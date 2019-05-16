FREILAND PATRICIA JEAN DEMPSKY

Age 78, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Lakewood Ranch Florida Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Louise Malanowsky Dempsky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Dempsky and Barbara Valaw. Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph B. Freiland; and her three sons, Joseph P. Freiland, John K. (Sharon) Freiland and Jeffrey B. (Chandra) Freiland. She will be truly missed by her grandchildren, Jesse and Jeanne, Leo, Gio, Hugo, Josie and Ellie. Pat also has two surviving sisters, Gertrude Defino and Carol Lee Lundine; and many nieces and nephews. Pat graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a commercial research analyst for both the US Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh and Charles River Associates in Cambridge, MA. She then turned her focus to her real love of home and family. Pat was a talented craftsperson who used her skills to create a warm and loving home scene. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. (Everyone attending is asked to please go directly to the church). Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Dr., Delmont, PA 15626. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.