|
|
ZIGMOND PATRICIA JEAN (KUDLAC)
On Thursday, May 16, 2019, of Oakland; beloved wife of the late Michael Edward Zigmond; loving mother of Edward (Suzanne), Jeff (Kim), and the late Eric Zigmond; grandmother of Anna, Zachary, Michael, Kaitlyn, Erika, Austin and Ryan; daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Kudlac; sister of Joseph Danny Kudlac, Barbara Mathews, Kathy Kudlac and the late Judith and Donna. A graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019