Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Boniface Church (Christ Our Savior Parish)
2208 East Street
Pittsburgh, PA
PATRICIA JOAN (O'DONNELL) BRANDT


1947 - 2020
PATRICIA JOAN (O'DONNELL) BRANDT Obituary
BRANDT PATRICIA JOAN (O'DONNELL)

Age 72, of Ross Township, died February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born December 1, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the loving daughter of John Bernard and Patricia Malley O'Donnell. Patricia graduated from Carlow College in 1969 and earned her Masters Degree at Duquesne University. She taught at Saint Teresa of Avila School for many years. She was a greatly loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. She will be sadly missed as Grandma B by her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, John and Peter O'Donnell (Sharon). Surviving are son, Paul Brandt (Tricia) and daughter, Laura Lumsden (Brian) and grandchildren, Adelaide Brandt and Conor Lumsden, all living in Pittsburgh; siblings, Barbara Lewis (Richard), Christine Straub (Graham), Clare Byrnes (Thomas), Constance Thompson, Richard O'Donnell (Virginia); sister-in-law Sharon Smith, all in Pittsburgh, Mark O'Donnell (Sandra) of Wesley Chapel Florida and many nieces and nephews. Patricia will be missed by all. Friends will be received on Friday, February 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, Ross Township 15229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Saint Boniface Church (Christ Our Savior Parish) 2208 East Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212 on Saturday, February 15th at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
