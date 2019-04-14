Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CALDWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA KAY "PENNY" (HARPER) CALDWELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA KAY "PENNY" (HARPER) CALDWELL Obituary
CALDWELL PATRICIA KAY "PENNY" (HARPER)

Age 76, of Elizabeth died peacefully surrounded by family on April 11, 2019. Loving mother to Alan Caldwell, Glenn Caldwell (Melissa), Kristen Caldwell, and Shawn Caldwell (Mary Ellen); beloved grandmother to Kevin Caldwell, Jonathan Caldwell, Corrine Caldwell, Steven Caldwell, Matthew Hiber, Timothy Hiber, Amanda Rutt, Rebecca Bytner, Ashley Caldwell, and Michael Caldwell; great-grandmother to Chloe Caldwell, Makenzie Caldwell, Hudson Rutt and Rhea Hiber; preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Katie Harper; survived by her sister Mary Alice Casey (James); and nephew Jamie (Jennifer) of Maryland. Penny was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who loved spending time with her family and friends and relaxing at camp in Portersville. After retirement from PNC Bank in Caste Village, Penny served as a transportation aide to special needs children with Matthews Bus Co. Penny's kind soul touched the heart of everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, April 16th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now