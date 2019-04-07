KELLY PATRICIA "TRISH"

Age 36, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Trish was born on February 24, 1983, in Greenville, PA, to Richard Kelly, Jr. and Susan (Black) Kelly. She is survived by brothers, Rich (Erin) and Michael; and her two nieces, Emerson and Marlowe. Trish is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and was a big sister to even more. Trish was a graduate of Plum High School and Ohio State University. Soon after college she moved to New Orleans in 2007 where she began a successful career in fundraising and educational development, starting with Teach for America for their initial start-up in New Orleans. Trish then moved on to assist with the Louisiana State Charter School expansion before returning to lead development efforts at the KIPP school. Her career would be interrupted by a neverending curiosity to travel internationally and explore new cultures. She visited countless countries, her magnetic personality forming dear friendships wherever her feet touched the soil. Trish had a passion for social justice and was an unsilenceable force as an advocate for disadvantaged communities. Trish lived to ensure women's voices would be heard. She also served on the Boards of Brothers Empowered 2 Teach and Hagar's House, a Sanctuary for Women and Children in New Orleans. Her family paid this tribute to her, "Trish's vibrant spirit radiated like the sun. She was warm, gentle and fiercely passionate about helping others. We find comfort that the light she brought to others will shine for many years to come." A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph Church, Verona on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests considering contributions to Boards of Brothers Empowered 2 Teach, 2533 Columbus St., Suite 102, New Orleans, LA 70119 or Hagar's House, 3401 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Arrangements by BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.