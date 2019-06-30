Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
PATRICIA KELLY LEWIS


1929 - 2019
PATRICIA KELLY LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS PATRICIA KELLY

Patricia Kelly Lewis, 89, of Oakdale, passed peacefully on June 27, 2019, in Victoria Manor. She was born December 20, 1929, a daughter of the late William and Nellie Martin Kelly. Mrs. Lewis was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, gardening and taking walks through the neighborhood. Her happiest times were those spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert R. Lewis; children, Catherine Orel, Carol (David) Deklewa, Robert (Michelle) Lewis and Daniel (Lisa) Lewis; grandchildren, Kelly (Brian), Stacey (Matthew), Alicia (Michael), Angela (Robert), David, Christopher (Raeanne), Timothy (Marlo), Rob, Erin (Robert), Kaylee and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Valeri), Megan, Luke, Elizabeth, Olivia, Lily, Tyler, Cole, Malone, Alma, Larken, Leland, Scarlett and great-great-grandchildren, Blair and Melanie. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Owens; and brother, Dick (Marylou) Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Pettibon, Nancy Harbison and Ann Hennon; brothers, David, William and Bertell Kelly. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
