BLASKO PATRICIA L.
Age 78, of Bellevue, formerly of McKees Rocks, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence; loving mother of Kimberly (fiance, Stephen Konetsco) Campbell; grandmother of Blaze Campbell; daughter of the late Bertha; sister of David (Trish) Severin and the late Carolyn Smith, Bertha Clark and Ronald Horvat. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3352 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday (time later). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family to help defray funeral costs will be appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019