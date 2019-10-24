Home

Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
PATRICIA L. (RAPP) GALLO

PATRICIA L. (RAPP) GALLO Obituary
GALLO PATRICIA L. (RAPP)

Age 66, of Sharpsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael R. Gallo; devoted mother of Michelle (Joshua) Wells, and Michael J. (Ashley) Gallo; Grammie of Madison and GaGa to Giuliana and Gabriella; sister of Dee (Dave) Deasy, Donna (Tom) Zacher, and the late Norman Rapp and Lynn Rapp. Interment and services private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Ste. 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements entrusted to WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. (412-782-2211).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
