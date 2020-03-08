|
GLINKA PATRICIA L.
Age 77 of Hampton Twp., on March 6, 2020. Wife of Joseph C. Glinka; mother of Joseph M. (Kimberly), Patty (Wayne) Carney, Lisa (Jon) MacDonald, David P. (Renee) Glinka, and the late Jacqueline Glinka; daughter of the late James M. and Sarah Caulfield; grandmother of Nicholas Colonello, Kathleen Carney, Wayne Carney, Jr., Daniel MacDonald, Brandon MacDonald, and Callan Glinka; great-grandmother of Liam Carney; sister of Mary Muno (Richard), and the late James L. Caulfield. Visitation Wed. and Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church. Memorials suggested to , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pgh., PA 15203. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020