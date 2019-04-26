|
|
GORDON PATRICIA L.
On Thursday, April 25, Patricia L. Gordon, age 81, of Avalon, passed away at St. Johns in Mars, PA. Wife for 47 years of the late Edward J. Gordon; beloved mother of Edward Gordon, Jr. (Martha), Robert Gordon (Sue), Raymond Gordon (Jackie), Susan Hogan (Jason), and Loretta Gordon; also survived by grandchildren, Rege, Sloan, Casey, Don Jr., David, Renee, Tabitha, Cody, LeAnn, Sara, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Decker; brother, Edward Decker; and three children, Donald Gordon, Charles Gordon, and Catherine Wherry ( surviving spouse Buck). Friends received Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, where services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019