Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA L. GORDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA L. GORDON Obituary
GORDON PATRICIA L.

On Thursday, April 25, Patricia L. Gordon, age 81, of Avalon, passed away at St. Johns in Mars, PA. Wife for 47 years of the late Edward J. Gordon; beloved mother of Edward Gordon, Jr. (Martha), Robert Gordon (Sue), Raymond Gordon (Jackie), Susan Hogan (Jason), and Loretta Gordon; also survived by grandchildren, Rege, Sloan, Casey, Don Jr., David, Renee, Tabitha, Cody, LeAnn, Sara, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Decker; brother, Edward Decker; and three children, Donald Gordon, Charles Gordon, and Catherine Wherry ( surviving spouse Buck). Friends received Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, where services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now