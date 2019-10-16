|
LEGGATE PATRICIA L.
On October 13, 2019, Patricia L. Leggate, age 72, of Pittsburgh, beloved wife of Richard P. Leggate; mother of Jeanie (Mary) Leggate, James M. Leggate and Neal (Claire) Leggate; sister of John (Sharon) Reel and the late Staff Sgt. John Gary Gertsch; grandmother of Kelly Kocher, JR Leggate, Ashley Kinter, Cameron and Jayce Leggate; great-grandmother of Gavin, Ava, Hayley, Aleeya and Josslyn; also survived by dear friends, Debbie Farber and Missy Marzolf; Friends received Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m., at Assumption Catholic Church, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Contributions may be made to , or Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019