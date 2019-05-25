|
MARHEFKY PATRICIA L. (BURNS)
Age 75, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Marhefky; loving mother of Dawn Teeple-Clepper, Kelly Teeple, Tracy Teeple-Dodson-Quinn, Michael F. Marhefky and Lisa Marhefky; grandmother of Samara; sister of the late Ronald. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy R. C. Church, 2000 O'Block Rd., Plum, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Patty's family suggest memorial contributions to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 25, 2019