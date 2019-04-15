PALMQUIST PATRICIA L.

Age 80, of Murrysville, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after her seven year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born June 24, 1938 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Francis and Emma Elizabeth Newcomer Hanlon. She was a member of the Holiday Park United Methodist Church and loved bowling, golf, shopping, going to luncheons with her many friends and attending church. She enjoyed her four grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hanlon and a grandson, Zachary Kiebler. Pat is survived by her husband, Robert W. Palmquist; two daughters, Terilyn (Allan Henkel) Hahalyak of Monroeville and Shelly (Greg) Kiebler of Export; four grandchildren, Brett, Andrew, Morgan and Nathan and two brothers, Bernie (Betsy) Hanlon of Monroeville and Robert (Janet) Hanlon of Plum. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 Wednesday with Pastor Tony Fallisi officiating. The family kindly suggests donations to support UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Make checks payable to "UPMC Hillman Cancer Center" and mail to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development, 5150 Centre Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Mounzer Agha who diagnosed and treated "Patricia" for the past seven years. Also gratitude to the 4th floor treatment nurses and staff for making our weekly visits so pleasant. We will miss you.

www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com