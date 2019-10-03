|
REARDON PATRICIA L.
Age 83, after a brief but courageous battle with ALS, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas R.; loving mother of Matthew (Kathi), Linda (Thomas) Walker, Jack (Palma) and Bryan (the late Louann); proud Grandma of nine and great-grandma of nine. Patricia was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She and her husband, Thomas, enjoyed many years of retirement. Patricia was a devoted member of St. Gabriel Church, sewed blankets for Project Linus, was an amazing cook, an avid reader, crossword puzzle solver, and a whiz at playing cards. She will dearly missed, fondly remembered, and always cherished by her family and friends. Visitation will be private. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 4, 2019, in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019