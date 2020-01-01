|
BAINBRIDGE PATRICIA LANELL (TAYLOR)
Born June 1, 1934. Age 85 of Munhall, PA. Formerly from Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully where she resided with her daughter Elaine with granddaughters Amanda and Shannon by her side, on December 23, 2019 to join the Lord. She was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma she was the beloved last youngest daughter out of 10 children of the late lum Ernest Taylor and Callie Emily (Sission) Taylor Hubert. She was widowed to her late husband Frederick Norman Bainbridge on June 14, 1984 whom she met in Lawton while he was stationed at Fort Sill Army Post and married in August 1950. She was the beloved mother of her two deceased sons William Thomas Bainbridge 1960, Ronald Eric Bainbridge 2019. After the death of her husband Fred, she longed to move back to her hometown Lawton to be with all of her brothers and sisters. She loved her country music, loved To garden and she loved to get together every Saturday to play canasta card game with her sisters. She had a passion to sew and knit blankets, make and paint ceramics, make dolls, many crafts always working on something for someone. She is survived by her children: Freddie Norman Bainbridge and wife Mary Lou, grandchildren William and Meghan of Minersville, PA, Bruce Edward Bainbridge and wife Marge of Montgomery County, PA. Son (previous marriage) Bruce Ford resides in Arizona. Pamela Schoenfelder. Grandchildren Amy and William of Pottsville, PA, grandson Ronald Eric Bainbridge Jr., of Mechanicsburg, PA (son) of the late Ronald Eric Bainbridge of Lawton, Oklahoma, Elaine Bainbridge of Munhall, granddaughters Amanda and Shannon Bainbridge whom were their nana's caretakers, companion through the years of her suffering from the disease Dementia. Her youngest son James Gary Bainbridge and granddaughter Danielle of Lawton, Oklahoma and grandson Chance of Florida. She had 18 great-grandchildren. She will sadly be missed and forever in our hearts. Her final destination will be at Mount Scott located in Commanche County, Oklahoma as she had wished. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020