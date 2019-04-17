MURRAY PATRICIA LOUISE (DELLE DONNE)

Of Penn Hills, age 81, on April 12, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of Gerald Murray of 63 years; loving mother of Debra (Ted) Zakrzewski, Laura (Jim) Carlin and G. Cameron Murray; proud grandmother of Ian, Kristin, Kelsey and Elizabeth; and great-grandmother of Emarie. Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and David Delle Donne. For all who knew and loved her, family was her most precious possession and her greatest gift. Her courage, loyalty and abundant love were given freely. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions will be made in Patricia's name to the Forbes Cancer Center, 2570 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. Patricia's arrangements will be private, and have been entrusted to the ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be forwarded to:

englishfuneralhome.com